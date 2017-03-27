Claudio Bravo responds to claims he wants to quit Man City

Claudio Bravo: Has come in for plenty of criticism

Claudio Bravo has denied he is unhappy at Manchester City or wants to leave the club.

The Chile goalkeeper has recently lost his place in the City side after a run of poor form with Willy Caballero replacing him as Pep Guardiola’s preferred choice.

The 33-year-old has failed to make an impact since being controversially signed to replace England number one Joe Hart earlier this season.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday ahead of Chile’s World Cup qualifier against Venezuela, the former Barcelona keeper said: “It’s all false, that I’m looking for another place to play, because I want to leave, things that are not true.

“I’m happy in England and so is my family. Many examples of fake news have come out.”

City are reportedly on the look out for a new keeper this summer with Barcelona’s Marc-Andre Ter Stegen – the former understudy to Bravo at Barcelona – thought to be their No 1 option.