David Moyes has been installed as the early favourite to return to Everton amid mounting speculation that Everton will part company with Marco Silva this week.

A disastrous 2-0 home defeat to relegation-threatened Norwich on Saturday has piled the pressure on the under-fire Portuguese, whose side now lie 15th with just 14 points from 13 games played.

Everton chairman Bill Kenright and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri looked visibly concerned in the stands at the Toffees’ plight and rumours began to gather pace on Sunday that Silva will be shown the door this week with some reports even claiming Under-23s coach David Unsworth had been placed in temporary charge.

If he is fired, then former boss Moyes has been made the early favourite for the job, with former Everton striker Mark Hughes and ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez also in the frame.

But it is Moyes who is expected to step in, with the 56-year-old having already been sounded out and willing to step in, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Silva, meanwhile, remains determined to fight for his job and is adamant he can turn the Toffees around after a terrible start to the season.

“I believe I can. I believe in the work and our players and I believe in our fans as well,” Silva said, who just a day earlier had hailed the return of his close friend Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

“It is a normal reaction from the fans.

“I am here to do my best every day, to get the right result, and of course if you get the right results then you can repair things.

“This is the main thing about football, it is everything about results, and when we don’t achieve, normally they look for the person at the top and that is the manager.”