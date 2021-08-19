Manchester United forward Amad Diallo only wants a loan transfer to a Premier League club for the new season, according to a report.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic rise for United following his move to Old Trafford in October. Despite work permit issues delaying his move, he nevertheless hit the ground running. Indeed, he netted his first ever goal for the club in the Europa League last season and remains an exciting prospect.

However, Amad’s chances of first-team game time look slim if he stays in Manchester. In fact, that was the case before Jadon Sancho signed from Borussia Dortmund for £73million.

As such, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have emerged as potential transfer suitors for a loan deal.

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Basel have also registered interest in the Ivory Coast international. However, Amad’s desire for Premier League football leaves Palace as the only clear suitor.

Romano told his Here We Go podcast: “Amad will go on loan, it is confirmed.

“He has a proposal from Basel but also from Premier League clubs – Crystal Palace, Sheffield United.

“Many clubs are interested in Amad but he’s not decided yet. He wants Premier League football so let’s see what happens.”

United signed Amad and fellow young winger Facundo Pellistri last season following the failure to land Sancho.

However, Dortmund lowered their £108million demand on the England international. As a result, United snapped him up.

But that has left Amad and Pellistri somewhat in limbo. Indeed, Pellistri has already gone on loan again, his second such spell of his United career. He has joined Alaves for a second stint.

Man Utd told Solskjaer could fail

As for United’s incomings, they have bolstered significantly with Raphael Varane joining Sancho as a new signing.

The former Real Madrid defender brings title-winning experience, having helped Los Blancos to four Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

As such, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to fight for the Premier League title.

According to one pundit, though, the manager’s lack of silverware in his career compared to the likes of Jurgen Klopp could set United back.