Fabrizio Romano has revealed that PSG are on the verge of closing a verbal agreement for Randal Kolo Muani to head out on loan as both Tottenham and Manchester United are primed for disappointment.

The France international has emerged as a major target for the Premier League duo ever since the January transfer window opened, with both clubs working hard behind the scenes to try and strike a deal for the forward.

Reports from France on Tuesday revealed that Tottenham had made a loan offer for the player with a view to making the deal permanent, despite their slight reluctance regarding the latter part of that transfer.

As for Man Utd, while they have maintained an interest in the player their focus has been on securing an exit for Marcus Rashford – virtually leaving the way clear for Spurs and rival suitors Juventus to battle it out for the player.

However, Romano’s latest update has revealed that the Turin giants are set to sign Kolo Muani on a temporary deal and that the player himself will make his decision “in the next hours”.

Romano adds that Juventus are “pushing to seal the deal as soon as possible”, with La Gazzetta dello Sport clarifying that the Serie A side appear to have won the race ahead of their Premier League rivals.

PSG have already agreed a deal to sign Kolo Muani’s update as they close in on Napoli attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on a permanent transfer for a fee in excess of €70m.

Kolo Muani became a firm candidate for the Bianconeri after PSG agreed to let him leave in the January transfer window.

The Ligue 1 giants remain keen on selling Kolo Muani permanently according, but are more than happy to send him out on loan to Juventus to gain consistent playing time and hopefully increase his overall value ahead of the summer.

Tottenham hard work comes to nothing

Kolo Muani’s expected switch to Italy will come as a hammer blow to Tottenham who, as we have said, have been working hard on trying to secure the player in the January window.

Ange Postecoglou wanted the France international to compete with Dominic Solanke for a starting role, while the 26-year-old’s ability to play out wide was also an attractive proposition for the Spurs chief.

Whether or not Postecoglou now chooses to look elsewhere for another addition to his squad remains to be seen, although he has been boosted by Richarlison’s return to fitness.

The Brazilian is expected to return to the bench for the north London derby against Arsenal on Wednesday night, while Postecoglou has also confirmed that Richarlison’s return is likely to mean Will Lankshear heads out on loan.

Spurs have suffered another injury blow on the eve of the Gunners clash though, with Timo Werner now sidelined with a hamstring injury – the latest in a long line of muscle injuries for Tottenham players since the start of last season.

