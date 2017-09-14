Clement reveals how Swansea can help Sanches rebuild career

Renato Sanches will rebuild his Bayern Munich career during his time on loan at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea boss Paul Clement insists.

Sanches had a difficult Premier League debut in last weekend’s home defeat to Newcastle following his shock switch from Bayern.

The Portugal midfielder cost Bayern €35m when he joined them from Benfica just over 12 months ago and has a big reputation after being named best young player at Euro 2016.

But the 20-year-old made little impact against Newcastle and gave possession away on numerous occasions before being substituted in the final quarter.

But head coach Clement said: “There was a lot of expectation on him (Sanches) as a new signing, but you can not judge any player on one game, or in his case 70 minutes.

“I showed a lot of confidence in bringing him here, but he needs to play games and has to work through this period.

“It’s been a difficult year for him because he moved from Benfica to Bayern with a big price tag put on him and a lot of expectation around him after what he did in the Euros.

“It did not work out for him or the club. But he has a future at Bayern and he can help rebuild that future by coming here and playing regularly.

“He can rebuild that confidence by working hard on the training field and getting more opportunities to play.”

Clement said Sanches had to be given time to make the impact he believes he is capable of after working with him when he was Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant at Bayern.

“We all believe in him and think we have a great young talent here,” Clement said. “But he has not played a massive amount of games.

“That is going to affect not only the tactical sharpness in his brain but the physical side as well.

“Give him a little bit of time for him to adapt and he will be on the right track.”