Philippe Clement says Club Brugge will need “something bigger than a miracle” at Old Trafford to progress past Manchester United in the Europa League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have the upper hand heading into Thursday’s round-of-32 return leg at Old Trafford, thanks to Anthony Martial’s away goal in a 1-1 draw played out in difficult conditions in Belgium.

Clement had said Club Brugge needed a “miracle” even before last week’s first leg and the incline on the uphill battle has only steepened due to some key absentees compounding the score draw.

Last week’s goalscorer Emmanuel Dennis is out, as well as captain Ruud Vormer and Eder Balanta, while highly-rated Krepin Diatta is a doubt.

Head coach Clement has warned his squad about United’s talent – “if you give your finger, they take your arm” – and knows how big a challenge awaits at Old Trafford.

“I made one mistake before the two games,” the former Coventry player said.

“I said qualifying would be a miracle. Because of this (number of absentees) I need to find a bigger word than that.

“We need something extra there, so we’re going to try to take the maximum out of that and do something bigger than a miracle with a young squad who are less experienced but will have a great experience to play this game.

“These are other circumstances than to play in Bruges, here in the Theatre of Dreams.

“But let the young squad dream, let the coach dream and let the staff dream and all the club and the supporters”

Diatta’s continued absence would be welcome news to United boss Solskjaer, who said the 21-year-old has the “X factor”.

“He’s been very, very important for us this season,” Clement said. “He has a specific role in the team also.

“So, he can be very important but, yeah, he’s been injured, he is coming out of injury.

“It’s medical staff who will decide more the minutes he will play than me.”

