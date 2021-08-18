Clever Chelsea deal sees nomad given huge chance back in homeland

Chelsea have confirmed that winger Kenedy has joined Brazilian club Flamengo on a season-long loan after extending his contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old will now spend the season playing at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. And it is far from his first loan stint since arriving at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2015. The latest move will be the South American’s fifth temporary spell away while on the Chelsea books.

He has made just 27 total appearances for the Blues, scoring three goals. An initial loan spell with Watford lasted just a few months and one appearance as then Hornets chief Walter Mazzarri was unimpressed.

St James’ Park was his next port of call, with a six-month stint in the second half of 2017-18. Newcastle re-signed the wide man for the following season and he made 14 starts among 25 Premier League appearances.

Spain was Kenedy’s next destination, with 19 LaLiga outings for Getafe in 2019-20. He found himself at Granada the following campaign and enjoyed his most successful spell, with 28 league appearances.

However, there seems no future for the nomadic star in west London. Thomas Tuchel has sanctioned a move away and he will play in his homeland once again.

Chelsea released a brief statement on his future on their official website.

It read: “The winger will spend the coming campaign back in his homeland after completing his switch to Flamengo, who share the same Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro as his first professional club Fluminense.

“Flamengo are the current reigning league champions in both the national Brazilian Serie A and the regional Rio de Janeiro State Championship.”

Chelsea play waiting game over Kenedy

It always seemed as though the former Brazil Under-23 star would be leaving once again ahead of the new season. He clearly does not fit into Tuchel’s plans and it may be that he has kicked his last ball for the club.

One stumbling block to his loan exit was the deal involved. Flamengo reportedly offered the prospect of a one-year loan and possible purchase next summer.

They were also willing to pay part of Kenedy’s salary but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy held out for better terms. But, with no other suitors mentioned, the temporary switch has been sanctioned.

Kenedy extended his current Chelsea deal until 2023 which will help push his price up for next summer’s intended sale.

