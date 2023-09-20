Clever Tottenham clause tees up Harry Kane return, but Man Utd ‘assurances’ over mind-boggling move emerge

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy confirmed the presence of a key clause in Harry Kane’s contract at Bayern Munich, and Manchester United will be left aghast at a separate claim made about the England captain.

Kane brought his storied association with Tottenham to a close over the summer when joining Bayern Munich in a deal worth roughly £100m. Kane has done exactly what you’d expect him to do since leaving, scoring a goal per game for the Bavarian giant.

The 30-year-old will face English opposition tonight when squaring off against Man Utd in the Champions League. When speaking to the German media ahead of the clash, Kane gave his “dangerous” assessment on the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s side were a confirmed suitor for Kane over the summer, though a restricted transfer budget saw United pull the plug.

Necessary moves for Andre Onana, a back up-goalkeeper (Altay Bayindir) and fresh blood in midfield (Mason Mount) ensured United couldn’t afford Kane’s £100m asking price and high salary as well. Rasmus Hojlund was ultimately signed as a more budget-friendly alternative.

Now, a series of fresh updates on Kane’s summer decision – as well as what the future holds – have come to light.

Firstly, Spurs chief Daniel Levy has confirmed his side inserted a buy-back clause into Kane’s Bayern contract.

The news came during a Tottenham fans forum on Tuesday night, with Levy himself citing the clause.

How much the clause is set at or when it becomes active hasn’t been made clear. Though what is clear is Spurs are in pole position to bring Kane back to England when the time comes.

Doing so would also allow the frontman a crack at becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer.

Kane (213) currently trails Alan Shearer (260) by 47 strikes.

Man Utd agony, derisory Real Madrid bid

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail and Athletic brought news regarding Kane and would-be suitors Man Utd, PSG and Real Madrid.

The Athletic claimed PSG enquired into a move before Bayern pounced. Real went a step further, tabling a modest £60m bid once Karim Benzema was lured to Saudi Arabia.

However, the more intriguing piece of news regards Manchester United.

Per the Daily Mail, Kane was more than willing to see out the final year of his Spurs contract as long as he was given ‘assurances’ a free agent move to Man Utd in 2024 would take place.

That would’ve simultaneously been worst case scenario for Spurs and best case scenario for United. Indeed, adding a prove goalscorer the calibre of Kane for no fee would’ve been a truly mind-boggling coup for Man Utd.

Alas, Tottenham were dead set against losing Kane to a domestic rival. The report also claims Tottenham owner Joe Lewis pressured Levy into finding a buyer to avert the disaster of losing Kane to free agency.

As such, the Bayern route quickly took shape despite Kane reportedly having his heart set on Old Trafford.

