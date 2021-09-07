Clock ticking as Leicester ace pushes for last-minute Turkish switch

Leicester City midfielder Nampalys Mendy faces an 11th-hour race to sign for Galatasaray before the Turkish transfer window closes.

The 29-year-old has been with the Foxes since the summer of 2016. However, he has never really been able to nail down a regular starting berth. The Senegal international has made just 79 appearances in all competitions, with 65 in the Premier League.

The French-born schemer was left out of Leicester’s Europa League squad. And, with the possibility of being jettisoned from the club’s Premier League party, he is looking for an exit.

The former Nice star has one year left to run on his King Power Stadium contract. And the Turks are looking for a one-year loan deal.

Mendy is currently on international duty with Senegal and faces a mad dash to complete the move. The Turkish transfer window closes on Wednesday night and his agent, Yacine Ayad, explained the situation.

“The two clubs are okay and Nampalys also for a loan,” he told FootMercato. “But the player must arrive in (Senegalese capital) Dakar in the next few hours.

“It is therefore a race against time which promises to make him arrive in Istanbul before 23:59 tomorrow (Wednesday) evening and the end of the Turkish transfer window.”

Mendy enjoyed 15 starts among 23 top-flight appearances in 2020-2021. His most successful campaign came in 2018-19 when the former France Under-21 star played 31 times in the league.

But it may well be that his days in the East Midlands are numbered as he will fall out of contract next summer.

Mendy exit likely after Choudhury move collapses

Hamza Choudhury was tipped to join Newcastle United on loan. He looked set to move to St James’ Park on deadline day but the move failed to materialise.

Steve Bruce was said to be frustrated that he could not land the player on loan. And it may be that it will help Mendy’s attempt to leave Leicester.

Choudhury has taken the Premier League spot that Mendy could have had. And The Lions of Teranga ace is now on the cusp of moving to Istanbul.

Brendan Rodgers has plenty of midfield talent at his disposal. And it is open to debate as to how much game time Mendy would have seen.

Should the deal go through, the former Monaco man will have a chance to play in the Europa League. Galatasaray have been drawn in a group with Lazio, Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow.

