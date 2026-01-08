Rangers are on the verge of securing their first signing of the transfer window, with sources confirming that a deal for SK Sturm Graz midfielder Tochi Chukwuani is in its final stages, though Danny Rohl still wants more this month.

The 22-year-old Denmark Under-21 international, known for his imposing physical presence and versatility in midfield, has emerged as a priority target for Rohl as he looks to bolster his squad during a heated Scottish Premiership title race.

Sources close to the negotiations suggest that Chukwuani is awaiting final permission to travel to Scotland for a medical, with the transfer expected to be completed in the coming days.

The fee, at around £4million, matches the player’s current market value and would represent a significant investment for Rangers, thanks to further backing from the board.

Chukwuani, standing 6ft1, has impressed in Austria since joining Sturm Graz in the summer of 2024 from Danish side Lyngby.

He played a key role in their Austrian Bundesliga title triumph last season and has featured prominently this campaign, including a full 90 minutes in Sturm’s 2-1 Europa League victory over Rangers earlier this term – a match where he directly faced his potential future teammates.

A product of FC Nordsjælland’s acclaimed academy, Chukwuani made his senior breakthrough there and shares a familiar connection with current Rangers star Mohamed Diomande, having been teammates in Denmark. His style – dominant in duels, progressive with the ball, and capable of operating as a defensive No. 6 or box-to-box No. 8 – fits perfectly with Rohl’s vision for a more robust midfield.

Danny Rohl eyes crucial first addition – more wanted

The move for Chukwuani comes as Rangers seek to address depth issues in the engine room, particularly with uncertainties surrounding players like Joe Rothwell.

The Gers’ technical director Dan Purdy is understood to have led the talks with Sturm Graz, who are currently in winter training camp.

If completed, Chukwuani would become Rohl’s maiden signing at Ibrox, injecting youthful energy and European experience into a side pushing hard for silverware.

Further reinforcements, potentially in defence, are also anticipated this month.

Rangers fans will be hoping for swift confirmation, as the club aims to maintain momentum in what promises to be an exciting second half of the season.

