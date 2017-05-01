Clough beaming after Burton secured survival

Burton boss Nigel Clough hailed his club’s “greatest achievement” as they secured their Championship status with a 1-1 draw at Barnsley over the weekend.

George Moncur put the home side in front towards the end of the first half but a goal from substitute Luke Varney soon after the restart ensured Burton’s survival.

The Brewers went into the game knowing a point would be enough to keep them in the second tier.

Clough said: “I’d say this is our greatest achievement because of the clubs we have been up against this season and the strength of the league.

“To get 52 points and survive is a bigger achievement than actually reaching the Championship.

“We have had to play the likes of Newcastle, Aston Villa, Derby and Sheffield Wednesday, week in, week out, so there are no easy games.

“You look at the resources and we are on a par with a lot of teams in League One, but we’re not on a par with anyone in the Championship.

“You have to embrace that and say ‘we are the smallest club’ and get like-minded players who want to come and fight against the odds.

“It was a scrappy, nervy game, but our character got us through in the end. We needed that point because of the situation with the other results and it’s good to do it with a game to go.”

Barnsley coach Jamie Clapham said: “You have to congratulate Burton for the season they’ve had. Staying up is a great achievement for them.

“Today was always going to be difficult because we knew they were always going to get bodies behind the ball, make it tough and slow the game down, so it’s nothing we didn’t expect.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the quality to open them up. The quality that we did have was in the first half on the counter-attack and it was good, intricate play to score the goal.

“We gave everything but we just couldn’t break them down. The players gave everything for the Barnsley shirt, as they have done all season, but it was incredibly difficult to break down that yellow wall.

“The season’s not over. We’re really looking forward to going to Newcastle and spoiling their party.”