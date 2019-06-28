Club admit they are resigned to losing £71m Liverpool, Man Utd target

Sporting Lisbon have admitted that they are resigned to losing Manchester United and Liverpool target Bruno Fernandes beyond the summer.

Fernandes has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly even telling the club to ‘speed up’ in their pursuit.

But Ed Woodward is said to be ‘hesitant’ to sanction a £71m deal and has only offered much lower than that figure, opening the door for both Tottenham and Liverpool.

The latter of the two Champions League finalists have denied that Fernandes is a target for them despite reports they could send Camacho the other way as bait, while Tottenham are more interested in securing Tanguy Ndombele.

But Sporting feel that even with United as his only viable destination, Fernandes will be “difficult to keep”.

“I want Bruno Fernandes to stay, but everyone knows the current situation,” Keizer told Portuguese newspaper Record.

“It’s going to be difficult to keep him. He’s on vacation, we’ll see what happens.”

