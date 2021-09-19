Club left ‘astonished’ as Liverpool, Tottenham target sparks contract battle

AC Milan are wondering what more they can do in their battle to keep Liverpool and Tottenham transfer target Franck Kessie, a report claims.

The Ivory Coast international has less than a year on his contract, but has yet to get near an extension. As such, while he has spent six successful years in Italy, reports have claimed that his future looks like it could be elsewhere.

Indeed, Liverpool and Tottenham have had some of the strongest links with a move for him.

Kessie played at Anfield against the Reds last Wednesday in the Champions League. One report claimed that Liverpool had scheduled talks with Milan chiefs that day over a shock swap transfer.

Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici, who previously worked at Juventus, also has eyes on Kessie.

According to Tuttosport (via Il Milanista), the midfielder is demanding between €6.5million (£5.5million) and €7million (£5.9million) per season in a new deal.

However, Milan do not want to stretch to such demands. Instead, they want the player to lower his demands.

But amid the standoff, the report claims that Milan feel ‘astonished’ by the situation. The Serie A club believe that they have offered Kessie a ‘more than satisfactory’ deal.

As the clock ticks towards the January transfer window, though, Milan’s thoughts are reportedly turning to a sale.

Franck Kessie could solve Spurs midfield problem Kessie could be available for a cut-price in January.

They have lost Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu to free transfers in the past year and they do not want to make it a hat-trick with Kessie.

As such, while they would prefer to tie Kessie down, they are pondering a January cut-price sale.

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly monitoring his situation as the season goes on. The Reds have already seen Kessie’s talents first hand, after he played 90 minutes at Anfield.

Both Premier League clubs reportedly chased a new midfield signing this summer. Liverpool lost Georginio Wijnaldum after his contract expired, while Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo had his eyes on another addition in the engine room.

Liverpool, Tottenham eye Bayern star

In other news, Liverpool and Tottenham are supposedly transfer rivals for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman.

Like Kessie, he is facing growing uncertainty over his future. Although, his deal runs out in 2023, so Bayern have more time to try to tie him down.

Nevertheless, previous reports have claimed that the current trend looks towards Coman leaving the German champions.

Liverpool have had links with him for a while, but Tottenham have now reportedly joined the race.