Club captain urges Liverpool, Bayern target to join Dortmund

Marco Reus says he is trying to persuade Liverpool and Bayern Munich target Kai Havertz to join Borussia Dortmund.

Havertz has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs after a breakout 20-goal season at boyhood club Bayer Leverkusen, with Bundesliga champions Bayern also strongly interested.

The attacking midfielder has responded to those links, insisting that even though a move fell through this year, he is open to a transfer in future.

“It just didn’t happen for me this year, he told Sky Germany. “I think there were a number of reasons why.

“But I’m happy to be here and stay in Leverkusen for another year. We’ll see what will happen next summer.”

Now, Dortmund captain Reus has thrown his club’s hat into the ring, saying he will try to employ a similar persuasive strategy to the one he used to convince Julian Brandt to make the same move from Leverkusen this summer.

“I will try everything to guide him to Dortmund,” Reus told Sport1. “I don’t know how much further the transfer fees will increase and if they do it might be too much for Dortmund.

“But I will try my best just as I did it with Julian Brandt. And now with Julian, I have an ally who knows him very well. So let’s see what happens.”