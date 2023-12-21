Club chief hints massive Arsenal striker signing is ON in move that will give Arteta critical edge in title race

Arsenal have seemingly been handed a massive lift in their chase to sign Ivan Toney after Brentford technical director Lee Dykes admitted that the striker could be on the move ‘very shortly’.

The future of the £100m-rated England international has been the subject of intense speculation since the summer transfer window, despite his eight-month ban from football for breaching FA betting rules.

That suspension comes to an end on January 17, and Dykes admits that there will be ‘lots of interest’ in the impressive frontman.

Speaking to the club’s media team, Dykes was clearly hyping up the return of the 27-year-old, who he firmly believes is ‘one of the top five strikers in the world’, although any suitors ‘will have to pay a decent transfer fee’.

He said, when speaking about Toney: “I am so excited for Ivan to come back because I see him out there in training and he is some player; it looks like he’s never been away.

“There’s a real ambition from him and I can see in his eyes that he’s going to be better than he’s ever been; I really believe that will be the case.

“Yes, there will be lots of interest in Ivan in January. Naturally, there should be.

“He was the third-highest Premier League goalscorer last season – one of them [Harry Kane] has gone to Germany now, so he’s up there as one of the best strikers in the division. He is in the top five in the world, in my opinion.

“So there should be interest, and maybe the time comes very shortly that Ivan moves on to another club.

“But they will have to pay a decent transfer fee to acquire his services because he is some talent.”

Toney’s stunning form before his ban saw London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea both going head-to-head for the attacker, while Tottenham have always been an outside bet too after Kane’s exit.

In terms of Chelsea, Mauricio Pochettino wants more firepower and has the addition of another striker a main priority in January, despite Christopher Nkunku being back from a lengthy injury.

But, according to Fabrizio Romano, Toney only has eyes on one move, and that is to The Emirates. However, Arsenal will almost certainly have to offload a couple of players first to get the deal done.

“From what I’m hearing, this is one more detail on Ivan Toney,” Romano shared on his Kick channel. “This is a rumour I’m hearing that his preference in terms of a top club move in January or the summer would be to go to Arsenal.

“From what I’m hearing Ivan Toney could be really excited by the possibility of joining Arsenal.”

Toney tipped to steer Arsenal to title glory

Meanwhile, former Gunners winger Jermaine Pennant believes that signing Toney would give his old club a big advantage over their rivals in the title race.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Pennant said: “I think he could come into the club and become Arsenal’s modern version of Ian Wright.

“He’s a brilliant player and I think he’s been performing well for the last three seasons. On goals alone, then only Harry Kane ranks higher than him in terms of English players over the last few seasons. That’s not bad company for Toney to keep.

“He’s a proven goal scorer in the Premier League with Brentford. Imagine the number of chances he would get playing for a team like Arsenal.

“I think Ivan Toney to Arsenal is a recipe for great success.”

Arsenal are back in Premier League action when they face Liverpool in a top-of-the-table clash at Anfield on Saturday evening.

