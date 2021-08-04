Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has insisted that Roma should sign Tottenham target Mikkel Damsgaard because he is better than Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

Midfielder Damsgaard has made himself one of Europe’s brightest talents at the young age of 21. Following a strong season in Serie A, he starred for Denmark at Euro 2020. Indeed, he netted two goals and laid on one assist, including a sumptuous free-kick against England in the semi-finals.

As such, he has entertained links with an exciting transfer across the continent this summer.

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is eyeing him up as part of his mission to sign a creative talent.

Aston Villa and Leeds also have strong interest, but speaking to Corrierre dello Sport, Ferrero insisted that the player should sign for Roma and play under ex-Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

He said that Damsgaard would be a good alternative to Xhaka, whose move to the Giallorossi has broken down. In fact, he is to continue playing a key role for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“Damsgaard is the player Roma need,” Ferrero said.

“If they call me up we can talk about it and find an agreement. He’s better than Xhaka.

“Damsgaard is a quality player, he can even play in front of the defense. So let’s get together, all I’m waiting for is a phone call and we can find a solution.”

Ferrero added that as a Roma fan, he would love Damsgaard to line up for the Serie A side and pocket his own club a handsome fee in the process.

“Xhaka’s not coming to Roma, so they’re still missing a player in the middle of the pitch.

“I want him to go to Roma. I am a Romanista and Damsgaard would be a great reinforcement.”

Xhaka to snub Arsenal transfer

Speaking last week, Arteta revealed Xhaka would be staying at the Emirates Stadium, despite his strong ties with a move to Roma.

“Granit is going to stay with us. He’s a player that we rate and value so much, he’s a key member of our squad.

He’s trained two days. He wanted to play today and I think it’s very clear commitment from his side that he wants to be here.”

Damsgaard, meanwhile, played 35 Serie A games last term before starring at Euro 2020.