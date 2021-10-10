Brighton are reportedly becoming concerned that another Tottenham approach for manager Graham Potter is inevitable.

The Seagulls chief was one of the managers Spurs considered when they were looking for Jose Mourinho’s long-term successor. However, many names came and went before they finally decided on former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

But early into his tenure in north London, Nuno is already being tipped to make way. Tottenham won their opening three Premier League before losing their next three, although they arrested that slide with a victory over Aston Villa before the international break.

The Sunday Mirror reports that Nuno is ‘on thin ice’ and that Daniel Levy is prepared to splash out the necessary compensation to bring in Potter to replace him.

For their part, Brighton are said to be demanding £15million for any club looking at the Amex chief. But the reports adds that the Seagulls believe an approach will be made in the coming weeks.

Levy is said to favour Potter’s playing style, which is more similar to that of former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

A loan move for Harry Winks would make perfect sense Harry Winks has been linked with Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton.

But with that being the case, it remains a mystery why Spurs did not push harder for Potter before turning to Nuno.

The Portuguese is known for his more pragmatic approach, something that doesn’t sit well with Tottenham fans.

However, for now, it appears that Levy will allow Nuno the chance build a positive run of results and get the club back in the top-four mix.

Six Newcastle managers who were worse than Steve Bruce

Sevilla chasing Blackburn star to replace Tottenham target

Meanwhile, Sevilla believe that Blackburn star Ben Brereton Diaz can be the ideal replacement for Arsenal and Tottenham target Youssef En-Nesyri, TEAMtalk understands.

Diaz moved to Ewood Park from Nottingham Forest in January 2019, but had a slow start to life there. In fact, it took him 24 Championship games for him to register his first league goal for the club.

While he also struggled for goals in the 2019/20 season, he ended last season on a strong note. Indeed, Brereton Diaz received his first call-up to the Chile national team.

Following a starring role at Copa America, the 22-year-old has begun the current campaign in blistering form. He has netted 10 goals in 11 Championship games, scooping the second tier’s Player of the Month award for September as a result.

TEAMtalk now understands that Sevilla are pondering a raid on him amid doubts over En-Nesyri’s future.

The La Liga club have scouted the world for possible signings, but keep coming back to Brereton Diaz’s name.

Morocco international En-Nesyri was the subject of a transfer bid from West Ham in the January transfer window this year.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Brighton have also made checks on him this season.

READ MORE: Jose Mourinho plots raid on old club Tottenham for talented stopper