Club has ‘private jet ready’ to swoop for Man City outcast

He may have made an appearance in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday, but Samir Nasri may still move to Turkey this summer.

Besiktas are growing in confidence that they can snap up the Frenchman, who is still viewed as a Guardiola outcast despite starting against Steaua Bucaresti in City’s recent Champions League qualifier second leg.

Turkish outlet Fotomac state that Pep played Nasri simply to try and increase his value ahead of an impending sale, as once Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan enter the fold, Nasri knows his chances will be further limited.

Milliyet and TRTSpor claim Besiktas are waiting on Manchester City’s decision whether or not to sell the player, with club president Fikret Orman even reportedly having a private jet ready to fly to England and complete the deal.

Nasri hinted at an exit when speaking to French TV channel SFR Sport after the game.

“Yes, there could still be movement,” the 29-year-old said. “It depends on a lot of things in fact.

“There’s been a lot of speculation. Things that are true. Things that are false too because they’ve never shown me the door or anything like that.

“But I said ‘everything depends on what’s up there [in your head] and your desire’. So we’ll see. We’re going to sit down, discuss it and see what’s to be done.”

His manager similarly cast doubt upon the midfielder’s future, adding that it is entirely dependent on his attitude.

“Nasri can stay,” Guardiola told reporters.

“Samir arrived overweight but after seven days, 10 days, it was fantastic how he trained. His quality is on another level.

“It depends on him. If he wants to help us and stay to be part of something, it depends on him.”