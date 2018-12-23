Club hero admits interest in becoming historic appointment at Man Utd

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has called on his old club to appoint a director of football and would consider applying for the role if it was advertised.

Jose Mourinho was sacked as United manager earlier this week and former Red Devils striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as caretaker manager until the end of the campaign.

The club have suggested they will install their first ever director of football and United great Schmeichel is mulling over whether to put himself in the frame.

He said on the BBC Radio 5 live programme Sportsweek: “I’m actually thinking about putting my name in there.

“What’s really important is to get the Manchester United culture back and the identity back.

“I’m considering: ‘Do I have the qualities?’ And if I come up to an answer to that question, then I will put my name in the hat.

“I’ll have a good think about this over Christmas and New Year and make a decision about it.”

Schmeichel won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League during his eight seasons at United.