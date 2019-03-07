Club legend aims dig at Juventus ahead of Arsenal star’s summer move

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has questioned Aaron Ramsey’s decision to leave the club in favour of a move to Juventus.

The 28-year-old Wales midfielder, who has spent the last 11 seasons at Arsenal, will leave Emirates Stadium as a free agent this summer after Juventus confirmed the worst kept secret in football.

Ramsey has signed a four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Allianz Stadium until summer 2023 and earning the attacking midfielder a staggering £400,000 a week. With it, the Welshman becomes the highest-paid British player in the world game.

Ramsey opted to move to Turin ahead of a host of rival interest, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and PSG also linked with the former Cardiff star, while English interest emerged from both United and Liverpool.

Adams – who racked up 359 appearances for the Gunners – believes it is a sad indictment of how times have changed at the club.

“It’s a different game and a different club to the one I left in 2002. We would be challenging and Juventus players would be signing for us,” he told Sky Sports News.

“Aaron Ramsey is too good to let go. Why would you go to Juventus anyway? They are a smaller club than Arsenal – that’s the way I’ve always felt about the Arsenal.

“Other people think differently, maybe he thinks Cardiff is bigger.”