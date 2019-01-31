Club legend brands Arsenal transfer policy a joke after Suarez signing

Former Arsenal star Charlie Nicholas has hit out at his former club over their transfer policy since David Dein departed.

Denis Suarez joined the Gunners on deadline day after agreeing to a loan move until the end of the season.

Arsenal have the option to make the move permanent in the summer, with Suarez having signed a contract extension at the Nou Camp before making the move.

“I’m happy with anyone at the moment if I’m being honest because this Arsenal transfer policy is a joke, it really is a joke – ever since David Dein left the building,” Nicholas told Sky Sports, reacting to the move.

“I’m confused because we all need defenders, they’re hard to get. Liverpool spend £70million getting one of the best and we don’t seem to identify this.

“We’re the ninth richest, we were the 6th richest last year and we can only get loan deals. I don’t care if this manager likes this player [Suarez] or not but please Arsenal, get some defenders in.

“Have you got the ability to look at [Shkodran] Mustafi – not good enough for the price. We’ve done it too often.

“Find quality defenders, bring them in, and then the fans will give you the proper judgement.”