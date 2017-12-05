Club legend explains why Liverpool man is a transfer must for Juventus

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero believes his former club would be missing a trick not signing Emre Can from Liverpool during the January transfer window.

The Germany midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Turin, either in a cut-price deal in January, or as a free agent at the end of the season.

But Del Piero – who spent almost 20 years at Juventus and made over 700 appearances for the club before moving to Sydney FC in 2012 – can see plenty of weaknesses in their side now and believes 23-year-old Can is a transfer must for Max Allegri’s side.

“[Massimiliano] Allegri’s side needs another midfielder because [Sami] Khedira is known to pick up minor knocks,” he said. “[Claudio] Marchisio is coming back from injury, but he’s still not at his best and [Miralem] Pjanic is not such a physical player.”

De Piero continued: “Emre Can of Liverpool would be ideal, and he’s not even that expensive. He could be the big name for Juve in January. They need somebody like him.

“He’s physically present and somebody like Emre Can would fit in very well with Pjanic and Khedira.”

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in a £10million deal in the summer of 2014 and has made 146 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals.