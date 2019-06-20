Club legend has say on whether Liverpool should move for €50m star

Liverpool legend John Barnes has revealed that he doesn’t believe that his former side should make a move for Nabil Fekir this summer.

The Lyon play-maker has been linked with a move to the Reds this summer after the deal fell through last year due to problems in the players medical.

The 25 year old enjoyed another successful campaign for Lyon, scoring 12 goals and assisting 9 times as the club finished third in Ligue 1 behind PSG and Lille.

However, Barnes has questioned whether the Champions League winners really need the Frenchman on Merseyside.

The Reds legend told The Sport Review when quizzed on the links to Fekir: “Yes, he’d be a good addition to the squad.

“But, it’s going to be difficult to get into the front three.

“If you look at the way Xherdan Shaqiri played, he could feature as one of the midfield three as well.

“It’s always good to have quality to help the squad. But it’s pure speculation until it happens.

“I don’t necessarily feel that Liverpool are desperate to sign anybody because of the squad they have and with two new players coming back in terms of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, who didn’t feature last year. We’ve still got Adam Lallana.

“It could be good for the squad but I don’t think we’re desperate to sign anybody.”

Fekir has 192 appearances for the French side and was made captain in August 2017 after the departure of Maxime Gonalons.

He also picked up a World Cup winners medal at the 2018 World cup in Russia. He has 21 caps and 2 goals for France.

