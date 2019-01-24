Paul Merson has urged his former club Arsenal to go after a Watford star who would offer an upgrade on their current midfield options.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been hugely impressive since his arrival at Vicarage Road from Rennes back in 2016, and that has seen him linked with a move to Liverpool in the past.

Recent reports have suggested that the 26-year-old has emerged as a £35million transfer target for PSG this month as the Ligue 1 giants look to plug the gap set to be left by the departing Adrien Rabiot.

However, Merson believes that the Gunners should join the hunt for Doucoure, branding him one of the league’s most underrated players.

“Unai Emery will need a few windows to sort it out but the players they’ve purchased haven’t been great,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“Everyone was raving about Lucas Torreira, but he’s not that good. I said this a few months ago and everyone kicked up a stink.

“He only looks good as he’s what Arsenal have needed for a long time, someone to run around and put their foot in. But, if you put him up for sale tomorrow then none of the top five clubs in the Premier League would be interested.

“They should sign Abdoulaye Doucoure at Watford – he’d walk into the team. I’d take him tomorrow morning. He’s a much better player than Torreira and he scores goals. He’s one of the most underrated players in the Premier League – he could play for any of the top six.”