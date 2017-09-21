Club legend warns Liverpool prodigy he must bide his time

Ben Woodburn will have to play the waiting game if he wants to break into Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side on a regular basis, club legend Phil Thompson has warned.

The 17-year-old Wales international is seen as one of the Premier League’s hottest prospects, having first made his debut for the club last season.

Woodburn has also recently made his name on the international arena with Wales when he scored on his debut to help his country beat Austria in World Cup qualifying.

But chances at Anfield have been few and far between, with the player coming on for his first appearance of the season during their 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday night.

And Thompson has backed Klopp’s gently-gently approach, especially given the array of attacking options at the German’s disposal.

“I think he’s got a really big future but he’s got to be patient,” Thompson told Sky Sports. “He is only 17 and it’s no good getting upset because he’s not getting games.

“He seems a grounded lad and he needs to be aware that it is just part of his process.

“Liverpool needed Michael Owen when he was 17 because they didn’t really have anyone else but Klopp has Roberto Firmino, [Daniel] Sturridge and Dominic Solanke, but I think giving Woodburn a chance is one of the reasons they let Divock Origi go [out on loan].”