Lille president Gerard Lopez has revealed Liverpool have opened talks over a deal for Nicolas Pepe after suggesting the Ivorian has been made their No 1 target this summer.

The Champions League winners have so far added just young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg to their ranks this summer, but all that could be about to change according to Lopez.

The highly-rated Lille star has been continually linked with a move to Merseyside, although Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are also said to be in the running for the player’s signature.

The 24-year-old netted an impressive 22 goals and had a hand in 11 others as Lille enjoyed a stellar campaign that saw them finish as runners-up to PSG in Ligue 1.

And Pepe has continued to catch the eye at the African Cup of Nations, with Lopez claiming the Reds have held talks over a potential €70m swoop.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Lopez said: “I know there have been discussions with the player, not with us as a club.

“Liverpool have players in those positions and I read that maybe there were players who could leave, or not.

“I am not particularly focused on Liverpool. But it is true that there have been discussions with agents.”

Lopez admits that Lille have already received two offers for the winger before he set off for AFCON duty, but insists any decision on his future will be delayed until his return.

He added: “We had two offers before the Africa Cup of Nations.

“We’ll see after that, my position was to see if we could not do something before it, we had two proposals before it, I had two clubs.”

Reports in France claim Pepe has emerged as Liverpool’s top target this summer, while earlier this week it was said he had made a move to Anfield as one of his two preferences this summer.

The Reds, however, have already moved to distance themselves from claims they are trying to sign the 24-year-old, and it remains to be seen if they will react to the latest speculation.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!