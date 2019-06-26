Tottenham are on the brink of ending their near 18-month wait to make a new signing after a club-record fee of £71million was agreed for Tanguy Ndombele.

The Lyon midfielder has found himself one of European football’s most in-demand stars this summer after a stellar season for Lyon and has been tracked by Spurs, as well as Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.

But after reports earlier this month suggested Tottenham were in talks over a potential deal, it has now been reported by L’Equipe and Sky Sports that an agreement is now in place between the two clubs.

It’s claimed that a personal intervention by Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, in which he spoke to Ndombele personally about the direction in which the club was heading, has helped to win the race in Spurs’ favour.

Spurs are reported to be paying up to €80m (£71m) for Ndombele, though it’s suggested the beaten Champions League finalists will make a down payment of €70m (£62m) with a further €10m made up in performance-related add-ons. We understand €1m will be paid to Lyon for each year Tottenham qualify for the Champions League, up to a maximum of €5m, and a further €1m each time the player makes 40 appearances for the club, again up to a maximum of €5m – taking the total outlay to a potential €80m (£71m).

And the agreement is another victory for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, a tough negotiator, who would have found talks tough with equally-aggressive Lyon counterpart Jean-Michel Aulas and amid claims the French club were seeking nearer a €100m fee for the midfielder.

Ndombele joined Lyon from Amiens in August 2017 on an initial loan deal and impressed hugely during his debut campaign, racking up 50 appearances in all competitions.

Earlier this month he spoke about interest from England – and seemingly confirmed a move to Tottenham was in his thinking.

“Yes, it’s true that Tottenham is a great team, it’s a big club,” he told Telefoot when asked about interest from Spurs.

“They finished fourth in their league, they’re finalist in the Champions League, it’s still a big club like any other. Which player would not be interested in a big club?

“As I told my agents and the club, I’m not fixed yet, I did not make a decision. Of course I could see myself staying with Lyon, the club will be in the Champions League.

“But I’ve not asked the question to stay or not and I’ve not spoken with the new staff.”

Tottenham are expected to follow-up on the capture of Ndombele with the signing of Leeds star Jack Clarke, though the details of that deal are still to be ironed out.

Real Betis ace Giovani Lo Celso also believed to be on Spurs’ radar, and Tottenham have been tipped to pay a club record fee to sign Lo Celso this summer.

