The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday 15 June (UK time) and there is a $1bn prize pot up for grabs for the overall winner – here is all the details you need to watch as well as the group games schedule for FIFA’s latest extravaganza.

The tournament has been controversial amid concerns about player welfare and the need for 63 more competitive summer games, while FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has attracted criticism for revealing the trophy alongside President Donald Trump in a bizarre launch event.

For the 32 teams travelling to the USA for the tournament there will be fewer concerns given the size of the financial benefits on offer and fans of those clubs will be able to watch the entire tournament completely free.

DAZN says anybody who signs up free to the streaming service can watch every game of the tournament. You can sign up here and watch the opening games this weekend free.

The tournament replaces the old Club World Cup with a 32-team group stage followed by a knockout tournament, mimicking the format of the World Cup. It will feature a $1bn prize pot split between the teams with the winner expected to earn over $125m – the same prize offered to the European Champions League winners.

The teams were picked based on performance in their continental club competition. In Europe, this means Champions League winners over the past four years get entry into the tournament. That means Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid all secured their place.

Other places are available based on performance in continental competition but it is limited to just two teams per country, which means Barcelona, Napoli and Liverpool all miss out despite winning their domestic league titles this season.

Elsewhere, LAFC won a play-off to secure their place in the tournament, while Inter Miami were invited because they won the MLS regular season, meaning Lionel Messi gets a place in the tournament.

Inter Miami will open the competition when they face Egyptian champions on 15 June at 1am UK time. You can see the full group stage fixture list here and sign up to watch it free here.

FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP SCHEDULE

June 15

Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami 1AM

Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City 5:00 PM

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atlético Madrid 8:00 PM

Palmeiras vs. Porto 11:00 PM

June 16

Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders 3AM

Chelsea vs. LAFC 8:00 PM

Boca Juniors vs. Benfica 11:00 PM

June 17

Flamengo vs. Espérance de Tunis 2AM

Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund 5:00 PM

River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds 8:00 PM

Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns 11:00 PM

June 18

Monterrey vs. Inter Milan 2AM

Manchester City vs. Wydad AC 5:00 PM

Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal 8:00 PM

Pachuca vs. FC Salzburg 11:00 PM

June 19

Al Ain vs. Juventus 2AM

Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly 5:00 PM

Inter Miami vs. Porto 8:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlético Madrid 11:00 PM

June 20

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Botafogo 2AM

Benfica vs. Auckland City 5:00 PM

Flamengo vs. Chelsea 7:00 PM

LAFC vs. Espérance de Tunis 11:00 PM

June 21

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors 2AM

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund 5:00 PM

Inter Milan vs. Urawa Red Diamonds 8:00 PM

Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD 11:00 PM

June 22

River Plate vs. Monterrey 2AM

Juventus vs. Wydad AC 5:00 PM

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca 8:00 PM

FC Salzburg vs. Al Hilal 11:00 PM

June 23

Manchester City vs. Al Ain 2AM

Atlético Madrid vs. Botafogo 8:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs. Paris Saint-Germain 8:00 PM

June 24

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras 2AM

Porto vs. Al Ahly 2AM

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich 8:00 PM

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors 8:00 PM

June 25

Espérance de Tunis vs. Chelsea 2AM

LAFC vs Flamengo 2AM

Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD 8:00 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense 8:00 PM

June 26

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey 2AM

Inter Milan vs. River Plate 2AM

Juventus vs. Manchester City 8:00 PM

Wydad AC vs. Al Ain 8:00 PM

June 27

Salzburg vs. Real Madrid 2AM

Al Hilal vs. Pachuca 2AM