Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has been urged to ignore the temptation to reunite with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United and instead wait on a move to Liverpool instead, with the Swede’s opinion on a move to Old Trafford also likely to sour Red Devils’ fans’ opinion of the star.

Gyokeres has proved an absolute revelation in Portugal since sealing a bargain €20m move from Coventry in summer 2023, blitzing his way to an astonishing 66 goals in 68 games for the Primeira Liga champions. As a result, the 26-year-old frontman has transformed himself into one of the most wanted and most talked about players in the world game, with Gyokeres‘ qualities in front of goal recently illustrated to an English audience with a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City.

Now the man who brought him to Portugal and helped transform him into the player he is today, Amorim, is being tipped to make the 143-goal marksman one of his first targets for the 39-year-old coach’s new club Manchester United.

Such a deal would not come cheap, however. Gyokeres has a mammoth $105.7m (£83.7m, €100m) exit clause in his Sporting contract and while it is speculated that the Portuguese giants could accept a lower fee come the summer, his suitors are likely to require a huge sum to convince the Portuguese side to sell.

However, CNN reporter Andre Pipa, speaking to Maisfutebol, has urged Gyokeres to turn his back on a reunion with Amorim at Old Trafford and instead hold out for a move to their fierce rivals Liverpool.

Pipa said: “They [United] have a coach who knows him, and I don’t know what Gyokeres idea is, whether he likes it or not, I personally prefer to see him in Liverpool.

“But if he has to go to United, I think it is a great contract for Amorim, because Amorim knows him, and the player knows the coach, and you know, there is a possibility, yes.”

Why Sporting will be forced into Gyokeres sale as big Man Utd claims emerge

Regardless of where he ends up, there is a strong belief that Sporting will have little choice but to consider the sale of their prized asset come the summer.

And with their financial needs likely to see the player on the move in 2025, former Premier League defender Jose Fonte has explained why a move is a necessity.

“Portuguese clubs have got no option but to sell for the right price. We need to sell. Portuguese clubs have to sell one or two players every season,” Fonte is quoted as telling the Daily Mirror.

Fonte, now 40 and still going strong with Primeira Liga side Casa Pia, added: “We don’t have the same TV rights as the Premier League so we don’t have the capacity to hold on to players. It would be lovely to see Portugal with a little bit more capacity to hold on to their talent, of course.

“That’s what people in the various federations are trying to do. Sporting will listen and they will probably have to sell Viktor Gyokeres because Portuguese clubs have to raise big money every year.”

Gyokeres himself has also recently been quizzed on the possibility of linking up with Amorim again at Old Trafford.

However, the 143-goal hitman has moved to play down the speculation.

“He [Amorim] probably has some strikers there already, so we’ll see,” Gyokeres told Fotbollskanalen.

“It’s not something I think about. Of course, you want to play out the season at Sporting and I enjoy myself there, so there is no stress for me to make a move in the future. We’ll see when the time comes.”

The 25-times capped striker, though, admits Amorim has played a huge role in his development as a player, adding: “It is very sad that he is leaving, but of course we understand his decision.

“He has obviously meant a lot considering that he gave me that chance and that he made me develop so much. Now we look forward to working with the new coach.”

Sources in Portugal also recently claimed the Swede has no interest at all in a move to Old Trafford – even in the summer – amid claims a move there would be seen as a downturn as things stand.

At the very least, Gyokeres has stated his wish to at least see out the current campaign where he is.

“It’s fun, but not something I attach any importance to because it’s talk,” Gyokeres added. “These are rumours, nothing concrete. Of course, I want to finish the season at Sporting. I enjoy my time there.”

