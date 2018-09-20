Jose Mourinho believes he is starting to get the best from his players after continuing to be impressed by their character after Manchester United secured a third successive away win to kick off their Champions League campaign in style.

August ended with a shock defeat at Brighton and 3-0 loss to Tottenham at Old Trafford – the heaviest home defeat of the Portuguese’s managerial career.

United responded manfully to the back-to-back defeats, with Premier League wins at Burnley and Watford followed by a comprehensive, albeit not always convincing, 3-0 win at Young Boys in Group H.

Paul Pogba netted twice and assisted Anthony Martial for the other in Bern, where the Red Devils flexed their muscles after being given the odd scare.

Mourinho had words of praise for two individuals following the match, but it’s safe to say the United manager was pleased overrall with the growing confidence of his side.

“At half-time I told the players this is the third time in a row that we arrive at half-time winning 2-0,” United boss Mourinho said.

“Against Burnley we didn’t finish off, but we didn’t concede. Against Watford we conceded, and we were in trouble. And today we could have more of that or go in the other direction.

“I think our best period was exactly the period in the second half where we scored the third goal and killed the game.

“In the second half, the players were responsible, they were ambitious, they tried to score the third goal to kill the game, so I like that.

“But what I like most is that after two defeats, three matches away and three victories. I don’t say phenomenal performances, but I say three good, solid performances and let’s go back home Saturday.”

Wolves are the visitors this weekend when United return to home comforts – and the grass of Old Trafford.

Discussing the plastic pitch United were forced to play upon, Mourinho believed it took his players some time to come to terms with the different conditions.

