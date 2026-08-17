Cody Gakpo has been convinced to ditch Liverpool and join Tottenham Hotspur after sources revealed the incredible pitch made by Roberto De Zerbi that persuaded the Dutchman to move to north London, and with Spurs now described as “one step away” from a transfer.

The Dutch winger only signed a new and improved contract at Anfield last summer, having become a regular in Arne Slot’s side.

But with the 27-year-old suffering a massive drop in form for Liverpool last season, the winger found himself the subject of strong criticism from Reds fans, who were left mystified by Slot’s insistence on picking the player and overlooking the burgeoning talents of Rio Ngumoha.

However, with Slot now replaced at the helm by Andoni Iraola and with the Reds making a big push to bring in Bradley Barcola as a marquee addition on the left side of their attack, Gakpo’s days at Anfield appear well and truly numbered.

As a result, links to Tottenham have gathered momentum in recent weeks, and sources now understand that there is growing confidence that a deal can be struck following a significant buy-in from the player.

Indeed, as revealed by our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey on Sunday, Gakpo has been convinced to join De Zerbi’s Tottenham revolution by the Italian himself, who we understand has promised the winger a key role in his attack.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi has made it clear to the winger’s camp just how important he could be to his plans in north London, with Gakpo hugely impressed by what he has heard from the Tottenham head coach and is now described as being ‘fully convinced’ that the opportunity to play a major role in De Zerbi’s project is both an attractive move and also regarded as the best next step in his career.

Counting on the player as an option on his left flank, De Zerbi is understood to have made it clear that he also values Gakpo’s versatility and ability to play a central role if required.

And with the 54-cap Netherlands star also having agreed personal terms, we understand Spurs are finally set to launch an official move this week…

IN DEPTH: Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans

Liverpool set their price for Cody Gakpo sale

Despite a willingness to sell Gakpo and with the player looking set to slip down their pecking order in the upcoming season, Liverpool are making it clear that the winger will not be allowed to leave for a discounted price.

Indeed, sources insist the Reds are making it clear that they value the former PSV Eindhoven star at upwards of £60m – and could even demand as much as £70m to sanction his sale.

Significantly, though, Spurs are willing to match – or at least come close to the Reds’ demands – meaning a deal should be relatively straightforward once Spurs officially come to the table, and it’s understood a compromise package of around £65m (€76m, $88m) could be enough to satisfy all parties.

Backing up our report, Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, writing on X, has also described the transfer as being “one step away”.

In addition to Gakpo, Spurs also remain in the hunt to sign Savinho from Manchester City and De Zerbi believes the double wing addition will give his side the firepower to mount what many now expect to be a push for the Champions League places.

Since moving to north London, De Zerbi has helped Spurs avoid relegation to the Championship, having since embarked on an ambitious summer rebuilding programme that has seen big money splashed out on the likes of Jan Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes.

But De Zerbi knows he needs more options in attack and moves to strengthen that area are expected to gather pace this week.

On the outgoing front, there have been developments over the exit of Guglielmo Vicario in recent hours, with a move back to Italy now increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, a planned Tottenham hijack of an Everton defensive target has ignited as De Zerbi sets his sights on signing a sublime Djed Spence replacement.