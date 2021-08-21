Manchester United great Andy Cole has doubted whether Mason Greenwood has the ability to become the club’s star centre forward.

Cole is the third highest goalscorer in Premier League history and played a huge role in their Treble winning season in 1999. However, he has cast doubts over Greenwood has the ability to be their long-term No 9.

The Bradford-born attacker is now in his fourth season in United’s first-team. Despite only being 19, Greenwood has already clocked up more than 100 appearances for the Red Devils. Most of his outings this season have come on the right side of the attack. Many observers though see his long-term position as a No 9.

Solskjaer admits he’s a huge fan of the teenager. However, Solskjaer, speaking last season, has some good advice for the forward.

“Decision-making is one thing, but if he’s going to play wide right or centre forward, it’s the filling out,” Solskjaer said.

“He needs to get used to having players in your back, facing him the wrong way. If you want to be a No 9, you’re going to get hurt. You’ve got to stick your head in and break your nose every once in a while. He’s a pretty boy though and I’m not sure if he wants to do that!

“But that’s the challenge for him. He’s got loads of work to do, but listen, he just needs to keep doing what he does. But look, he’s only 19.

“He’s doing the right things on the training ground, so I’m very very happy with him.”

Cole admits he’s a big fan of Greenwood and says the youngster can play across the attack. However, he doubts whether he has the know-how to play as their No 9.

He told Premier League Productions: “I don’t actually think that Mase [Greenwood] wants to play as a centre forward.

“That is a difficult, difficult role – to be a No 9… that’s pressure.

“If you play off the left or right that’s different, but being a No 9 at Old Trafford [is tough].”

Cole names two potential Man Utd signings

Cole believes Manchester United should consider signing a world-class No 9 to return to the summit of English football.

And while doubting Greenwood’s credentials, he did name Erling Haaland or Harry Kane as potential options.

He continued: “I think with Mase’s talent he’s fortunate that he can play across the front line.

“But listening to some of the coaches, Fletch [Darren Fletcher], people like that who I speak to, I don’t think he’s fixed on becoming a No9.

“Like I said, No 9 is tough, to be Manchester United’s No9 at that age is hard work.

“If you listen to the noises Ole’s making, come next season they may look to buy a [Erling] Haaland or a [Harry] Kane, if he’s still available.

“They’re looking long-term, Mase won’t be a No9 but he’ll play. They want a No 9.”

