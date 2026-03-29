Chelsea's Cole Palmer appears to have given the nod to Man Utd

Cole Palmer appears to have taken a step closer to his dream move to Manchester United after becoming ‘disillusioned’ at Chelsea, according to fresh reports that emerged on Sunday.

The 23-year-old England international, who won his 13th cap against Uruguay on Friday evening, is currently in his third season at Stamford Bridge following his £42.5million switch from Manchester City back in 2023.

Palmer could not have started his career at Chelsea any better, notching 38 goals in his first two seasons at the club, although has form has suffered due to injury in the current campaign.

TEAMtalk have previously revealed how Palmer has targeted a summer move to Man Utd, the club he supported as a boy, and now a fresh report from The Sun appears to suggest that move could have accelerated due to numerous factors.

The report suggests that the former City star Palmer is ‘frustrated’ by the tactical changes this season and was unhappy with Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich last summer.

The Sun adds that Palmer has given the greenlight to an Old Trafford switch, although Man Utd are currently prioritising moves for another centre-back, despite Harry Maguire being on the brink of a new deal, and a left-back.

For their part, Chelsea consider Palmer as one of their ‘untouchable’ players and remain in a strong negotiating position due to the fact that the attacker still has a contract that runs until 2033.

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Palmer to cost Man Utd record-breaking fee

As our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, previously revealed, the Blues want at least £150million (€174m, $220.2m) for Palmer, which would represent a new British transfer record fee.

While Chelsea are confident of keeping one of their star men, failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League will likely have a massive impact on that stance

Liam Rosenior’s side currently sit sixth in the Premier League table, a point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with the top five almost certain to have a seat at the top table of European football next season.

Rosenior himself is under pressure for his job after a run of just one win in his last seven games as Blues boss, with the west London outfit having also lost their last four games in all competitions.

As for potentially losing Palmer this summer, Chelsea could also see another of their top stars leave after Enzo Fernandez raised doubts over his own future at the club following the 3-0 defeat at home to PSG in the Champions League.

Asked if he could guarantee that he will be a Chelsea player next season, Fernandez told ESPN Argentina: “I don’t know, I don’t know.

“There are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see.”

Hardly a ringing endorsement that the Real Madrid target will still be at Stamford Bridge for the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

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More Chelsea, Man Utd news: Andrey Santos exit; Lewis-Skelly transfer battle

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, with Inter Milan and Juventus both plotting summer moves for the talented Brazilian, amid links with Manchester United too.

Elsewhere, United are eyeing a shock deal for Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly, although they will likely face a battle with Chelsea for the England star.

Finally, Real Madrid have reportedly decided to open the door to a ‘bombshell’ Jude Bellingham transfer, with Manchester United and Chelsea both interested.