Cole Palmer to Man Utd truths emerge as Bruno Fernandes decision time nears

A report has revealed what really went on in the summer between Manchester United and Chelsea ace, Cole Palmer, and it also hints at what the future holds.

It’s no secret Cole Palmer is a boyhood Man Utd fan. The 24-year-old was born and raised in Manchester, and idolised United legend, Wayne Rooney, as a youngster.

With that connection in mind, speculation Palmer not only could move to Man Utd, but actively wants to, is commonplace.

United’s own creator-in-chief, meanwhile, appears to be nearing the end of the line in Manchester.

Fernandes is enduring a dire campaign in which he’s gone six consecutive matches with scoring or providing an assist.

Drop-offs can and often do come out of the blue for players well into their thirties, with Mohamed Salah in his woeful last season at Liverpool a prime example.

Fernandes is out of contract next year, though Man Utd hold an option to extend by 12 months. The Red Devils have held talks with the Portuguese’s camp over a longer-term deal.

But with Fernandes bringing the club into disrepute with his ill-advised interview last week, and his powers on the pitch rapidly waning, it might be best for all involved to shelve the contract talks and part ways.

In that scenario, United would require a new talisman, with Palmer an obvious candidate.

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Transfer truths on Cole Palmer to Man Utd

But according to the latest from the Daily Mail, there really isn’t much of anything in links between Palmer and Man Utd.

An in-depth piece on Palmer revealed that on the many occasions United and Chelsea officials interacted last summer, precisely zero times was Palmer’s name brought up.

The two clubs did business for Andrey Santos, and as is customary during a transfer window, spoke at various other points too.

But as mentioned, Palmer was not discussed, which is a pretty clear indication Man Utd realise there’s very little chance of ever pulling this coup off.

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The report noted: ‘The original suggestion that Palmer might be interested in United was not plucked out of thin air. It is said that at least one person close to Palmer’s circle was happy to stand up those suggestions.’

They added: ‘Despite the speculation snowballing in the second half of last season – and it was as if there had been an explosion at a rumour mill – Manchester United never did come in for Cole Palmer.

‘No conversations were held with Chelsea in the summer. Not about him, anyway. United negotiated for Andrey Santos. It took two days to agree that deal, worth £48million plus £2m in easily achievable bonuses and with Chelsea retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

‘But according to sources with knowledge of those talks and any others which occurred in that window, Palmer’s name was not mentioned whenever officials from both clubs, such as Chelsea sporting director, Paul Winstanley, and United director of football, Jason Wilcox, spoke.’

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Palmer signed a new contract at Stamford Bridge earlier in October that raised his pay and extended his deal until 2034.

If time truly is up for Fernandes, it won’t be Palmer who takes his place as United’s talisman.