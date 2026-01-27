Manchester United are weighing up a sensational summer move for Chelsea star Cole Palmer, as sources confirm the England international holds genuine interest in a return to the north-west of England.

Sources close to the matter suggest the Red Devils view the 23-year-old attacking midfielder as a dream target to inject creativity and goal threat into their squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Palmer, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best talents since joining Chelsea from Manchester City in 2023, is understood to be unsettled in London.

Despite his stellar performances – including a breakout 2023/24 season with 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League – the Wythenshawe-born playmaker is homesick and misses family and friends in Manchester.

Crucially, we can reveal that Palmer would welcome approaches from his boyhood club United, though he has no interest in rejoining Manchester City while Pep Guardiola remains in charge.

United’s interest is fuelled by technical director Jason Wilcox, who oversaw Palmer’s development during his time at City’s academy and remains a huge admirer.

With Bruno Fernandes’ future uncertain amid contract talks, Palmer could provide a long-term solution in the No.10 role or on the right flank. The club’s hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, see him as a statement signing to accelerate their rebuild.

Cole Palmer, Man Utd transfer would smash records

However, prising Palmer away from Stamford Bridge would demand a record-breaking fee, likely exceeding £150million.

If a transfer worth £150million is to happen, Palmer would become the Premier League’s most expensive players of all time, surpassing the £130million Liverpool spent on Alexander Isak last summer.

Chelsea, now under pressure after recent managerial changes – including the sacking of Enzo Maresca earlier this year – have tied him down until 2033 and consider him an ‘untouchable’.

Current boss Liam Rosenior has insisted Palmer is “very happy” at the club, dismissing exit talk.

Insiders reveal doubts at Chelsea about their trajectory under the current project. Sources state that Palmer, who formed a close bond with former manager Maresca, shares concerns among players that the Blues are not building sustainably for sustained Premier League title challenges or European dominance.

Persistent injuries this season have also frustrated the forward, limiting his impact.

A move to Old Trafford would reunite Palmer with his roots and fulfil a childhood dream, having supported United growing up. For the Red Devils, landing him would signal serious ambition.

Latest Man Utd news: Ndiaye targeted / Tottenham eye shock raid

Meanwhile, my colleague, Dean Jones, has revealed that Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has big admirers behind the scenes at United, with a summer swoop under consideration.

Everton would demand a huge fee for their star man but United are considering launching a move in an attempt to prise him away.

In other news, Joshua Zirkzee’s future at United remains uncertain and my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that Tottenham and Crystal Palace have both made enquiries about his availability.

Zirkzee hasn’t featured yet under Carrick due to a minor muscle injury and the Red Devils are yet to make a final decision on whether to let him leave, though they’ve been reluctant to do so thus far.