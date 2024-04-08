Cole Palmer only fourth in England pecking order, with Arsenal ace and surprise winger above Chelsea star

Cole Palmer could have a frustrating summer with England despite his sensational debut campaign at Chelsea, with one observer naming three of Gareth Southgate’s wingers who are better than him.

Palmer surprisingly opted to leave Manchester City last summer and went on to join Chelsea in a £42.5million deal. The right winger, who can also operate as a central attacking midfielder, immediately told Mauricio Pochettino of his desire to become one of Chelsea’s most important players.

Signing Palmer has proven to be a rare win for Chelsea in the transfer market, as he has enjoyed a fantastic season. Palmer has registered 21 goals and 12 assists in 39 matches so far.

Not only is the 21-year-old Chelsea’s top scorer by some distance, but he is also their main source of creativity.

Palmer has forced his way into the England setup and has won two caps for the Three Lions to date.

During the international break in March, Palmer missed the 1-0 defeat to Brazil through injury. He was declared fit for the 2-2 draw with Belgium, though he did not pick up any minutes, while Jarrod Bowen impressed on the right flank.

On talkSPORT, former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker Dean Saunders has taken a look at Gareth Southgate’s options out wide.

Even though Palmer has performed brilliantly at Chelsea, Saunders believes Southgate will select Arsenal star Bukayo Saka on the right and Manchester City ace Phil Foden on the left.

England front three already decided

West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to be better than Palmer too, though that will not go down well with Chelsea fans or the player himself.

“There is no doubt that he [Palmer] has done well and he is knocking on the door, knocking hard on the door,” the pundit said.

“I would imagine it is Harry Kane down the middle, Saka and Foden. I would imagine that is the front three in Gareth Southgate’s head.

“Then you’ve got [Jack] Grealish, then you’ve got Cole Palmer and you’ve got to fit [James] Maddison in somewhere. Jude Bellingham to fit, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice.

“You’ve even got [Mason] Mount, [Conor] Gallagher, you’ve even got Raheem Sterling, [Marcus] Rashford. They are queueing up. Jadon Sancho would be in this squad if he can get his head together.

“So he has got a choice of so many players to pick but there is no doubt that Cole Palmer has done brilliantly.

Foden, Saka and Bowen all ahead of Palmer

“I don’t think he has done enough. Would he get in Arsenal’s team? It is a different kettle of fish when you are playing for a side trying to win the league.

“No disrespect to Chelsea because normally they do but they are in a bit of trouble at the moment so he is playing for that team, he has taken eight penalties.

“I am not going to take it away from him, he has done really well. He is a really good footballer, he sees a pass, he is silky on the ball and he sees chances and he sees goals.

“But I can’t put him ahead of Saka or Foden. I bet I’ve left a few out there.”

When reminded about the in-form Bowen, Saunders added: “I’d put Bowen in ahead of Cole Palmer. In any team! I like Bowen.”

Southgate’s selections at this summer’s Euros are likely to spark debate all across the country. The good news for England supporters is that there are plenty of top-class forwards for the manager to choose from.

