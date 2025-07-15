Real Madrid are interested in signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea, according to Spanish sources, with new Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso a huge fan of the England international, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Blues could sell him in the summer transfer window.

Both Madrid and Chelsea were involved in the recently concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. While Los Blancos suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, Enzo Maresca’s side beat the European champions 3-0 in the final.

Palmer was the star of the show for Chelsea in the MetLife Stadium staged showpiece, as the former Manchester City attacking midfielder scored two goals and added an assist for the third against Luis Enrique’s salty side.

There is already wild speculation in the Spanish press (Fichajes) that PSG, who hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of the Champions League last season, are planning a €250million (£219m, $292m) bid for Palmer, who has scored 43 goals and given 29 assists in 97 appearances for Chelsea since his move from Man City in 2023.

Madrid are also keen on Palmer, with E-Noticies reporting that Madrid already had the playmaker on their radar even before his stunning performance in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final against PSG.

Describing the English star as ‘one of the great revelations of European football’, the Spanish news outlet has claimed that new Madrid manager Alonso is ‘one of his biggest admirers’.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder ‘loves his style of play and sees in him a talent that would fit perfectly into the Whites’ project’.

E-Noticies, though, has claimed that Chelsea consider Palmer ‘untransferable’, adding that ‘signing him is an impossible mission’.

Another Spanish source, Defensa Central, has also reported Madrid’s interest in Palmer.

According to the Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Madrid were watching Palmer closely at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and could consider making a move for him in the future.

Chelsea will not sell Cole Palmer – sources

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Chelsea do not plan to sell Palmer anytime soon.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Chelsea highly rate Palmer and have made it clear that he is absolutely not for sale.

There is no chance of Chelsea cashing in on Palmer this summer, as Maresca’s side aim to win the Premier League title and also compete in the Champions League next season.

However, it would be remiss to think that Madrid would not have their eyes on Palmer.

The England international is one of the best attacking players around and is still only 23 years of age.

Madrid also tend to identify their targets one or two years before they eventually sign them, as was the case with Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they brought from Liverpool this summer.

Los Blancos are also working on a deal to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, who has told the Premier League champions that he will not sign a new deal and is ready to leave for free next summer when his current contract runs out.

The problem that Madrid face with Palmer is that he has a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2033.

