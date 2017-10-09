Coleman reluctant to discuss Wales future after Irish defeat

Wales boss Chris Coleman admitted that his side gave everything after suffering a 1-0 home defeat against Republic of Ireland.

James McClean scored the only goal of the game as Ireland progressed to the play-offs as Wales’ wait for World Cup football continues.

It’s been 60 years since the nation last played in the prestige tournament, but Coleman felt his players pushed themselves until the end.

“I thought on the balance of play we pretty much dominated the first half. We knew Ireland would have a game plan and they executed it very well. Fair play to them.

“When we lost Joe Allen our creativity suffered. It was difficult to break down 10 men behind the ball. Fair play to the them. Martin O’Neill has done a great job and good luck to them.

“My players have given everything but it wasn’t enough in the end to get over the line.

“We knew going into the last four games we would probably have to win the four of them, we got three but just at the final hurdle it was not enough.

“What we have done is another campaign where we have taken it right to the wire. Some you win and some you lose. It will hurt for a bit but you learn from defeat and we will learn from tonight.”

What’s next for Coleman?

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the tournament next summer, Coleman wasn’t giving anything away about his future with the national team.

“All I can think about right now is the faces of the players in the dressing room and their disappointment. They are inconsolable but they should be very proud.

“I will take some time to let the dust settle, we will sit down and have a chat and take it from there.

“This was our first defeat at home for four years. Four years ago we were playing against Macedonia in front of 8,000 players. It is different now.” He added.