Collapse of Arsenal deal sees Wolves switch goalkeeper targets before Friday deadline

Wolves’ move for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is off with the Molineux outfit now switching their attentions to another Premier League stopper instead.

The deal for the 26-year-old England has proved too expensive for the West Midlands club and TT understands that Ramsdale is very frustrated by the asking price Arsenal have on him.

The collapse of the proposed transfer leaves Wolves looking at other targets and they have certainly wasted no time in that regard after switching their focus to Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

The England international, who previously played for rivals West Brom, is now in talks over a £10million deal.

DON’T MISS – Five forwards Arsenal could sign before the transfer deadline to cap an A+ window

Ramsdale does still have some interest in his services though, with Southampton keen on landing the player as he strives for regular first-team football after the permanent addition of David Raya from Brentford this summer.

Just last week, Wolves made a loan offer with an option to buy for about £20m and remained in talks with Arsenal over the weekend.

Ramsdale moved to north London from Sheffield United in 2021 in a deal worth £24m, and has two years left on his contract at The Emirates.

Wolves forced to watch spending

Wolves’ finances are reportedly tight this summer, despite them recouping almost £100m from the sales of Pedro Neto and Max Kilman.

Boss Gary O’Neil warned after the 6-2 weekend home drubbing by Chelsea that the club needed to be comfortable with their transfer business when the window closed.

“When it shuts we need to be comfortable with where we are,” he said.

“There’s a lot of work for myself and I need to get more out of the group we have. Then there’s an understanding the Premier League is tough and if you sell good players it makes you weaker.”

READ MORE – Exclusive: Fulham consider second Arsenal raid as Arteta ponders future of £20m star

The Molineux outfit also saw a £20m offer for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho rejected last week and it’s unlikely that deal will be resurrected.

But for Ramsdale, the stopper now faces an anxious waiting game ahead of Friday’s deadline as he looks for the move that will bring regular action again and the chance to push Jordan Pickford for the starting job with England.