Collymore knows exactly when Unai Emery will be sacked by Arsenal

Stan Collymore believes Arsenal will call time on Unai Emery’s reign the next time the Gunners drop points in the Premier League.

Emery was under pressure from fans before the match and things got even worse for the Spaniard when James Ward-Prowse put Southampton 2-1 up with 20 minutes left after Alexandre Lacazette had equalised for Arsenal.

The French striker salvaged a point for the home side when he scored his second of the game in the 96th minute, but boos rang around the Emirates at full time nonetheless – leaving Emery to face the music and answer a series of awkward questions about his future.

The Gunners hierarchy reportedly have three names in the frame as potential replacements for Emery, as the board consider future alternatives to the Spaniard.

And Collymore agrees that Emery is on borrowed time – with the pundit using his Daily Mirror column to suggest exactly when the axe will fall.

“In recent days Emery’s communication has been mocked, and that has been casual xenophobia with people taking the p*** out of his dialect and pronunciation,” Collymore wrote.

“People are saying to Arsenal fans that this guy is a parody, a comic, a cartoon. When that sets in he has lost it. There is no way he can turn it back.

“The answer is in the next two or three weeks, they will get a draw somewhere and the board will pull the trigger.”

Meanwhile, a report claims both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette will quit if Emery remains as manager.