Collymore: Man Utd should sign Juve star over Griezmann

Manchester United should abandon their plan to sign Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and should focus their efforts on landing Gonzalo Higuain, according to Stan Collymore.

Higuain, who was regularly linked with Arsenal and Liverpool during his Real Madrid days, has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season following his €90million move to Juventus from Napoli last summer.

With Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini calling Higuain one of the top three No 9s in world football, former Liverpool striker and radio pundit Collymore has urged United to sign the Argentine, saying he would suit Jose Mourinho’s style better than the Frenchman.

“United’s campaign would have looked a lot sorrier without the goals and influence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“We keep hearing that Jose Mourinho will sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid but he’s not the leader of the line that the United boss likes.