Collymore names two signings Man Utd must make to keep Pogba

Paul Pogba could yet stay at Manchester United this summer if the club brings in two players who can help bring him back to his consistent best.

That’s the view of former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who reckons Pogba has been let down by the quality of his teammates during his time back at Old Trafford.

There has been intense speculation about the 26-year-old’s happiness at United and last weekend he admitted he was considering “a new challenge somewhere else”.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in Pogba and Juventus are interested in bringing back the France midfielder, three years after selling him to United for a then world-record fee of £89million.

But Collymore still believes a solution can be reached to keep Pogba at United this summer – but has stressed the club must build their team around him in order to keep the World Cup winner happy.

Writing in his Sunday Mirror column, Collymore said: “United have also let Pogba down by ­failing to sign the player or players who’d bring out the best in him.

“Because if he is to become the next outstanding footballer, which he has the ability to do, then he has to have someone of [Didier] Deschamps’ ilk alongside him at club level.

“Ed Woodward clearly doesn’t want to allow Pogba – the jewel in his crown – to leave United this summer and we will have to wait and see if Real Madrid or Juventus can match the minimum £150million United would want.

“So, if he does end up staying, United ought to be trying to sign two players to set him free.

“It would be hard to get [N’Golo] Kante out of Chelsea or Declan Rice out of West Ham, but that doesn’t mean United shouldn’t try for both. With those two alongside Pogba, United’s midfield would look a lot more like a United midfield should look.

“Of course, if Pogba is allowed to go, then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have big money to reinvest and I’d go down a different route to the Galacticos-lite path United have trodden in recent seasons.

“I’d be looking at a mixture of Rice, James Maddison and Matteo Guendouzi, three players who would thrive at United.

“They’re young, talented, you could bring them up together and even have a little change left over from Pogba – even if you signed all three.”

Pogba’s wish to leave United, meanwhile, resulted in this apparent message to the player from executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

