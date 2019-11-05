Collymore questions Son’s over-the-top reaction to Gomes injury

Heung-min Son’s tears and disbelief at the horrific injury sustained by Andre Gomes in Sunday’s Goodison Park clash has been branded “over the top” by an unsympathetic Stan Collymore.

The 1-1 draw was marred by the horrendous ankle injury sustained by the Portugal midfielder, who fell awkwardly after being caught by Son towards the end of the match

Gomes had surgery on Monday on a fracture dislocation to his right ankle, with the op going ‘extremely well’ according to the Toffees.

Son was distraught when he saw the severity of the injury in Sunday’s Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed his mind and pulled out the red – an action for which Tottenham have since appealed.

However, Son’s reaction to the horror injury has been questioned by Collymore, who suggests his reaction may have been aimed at preserving his own reputation rather than one of genuine emotion.

“I am not saying [Son and Aurier] shouldn’t have been upset or shown distress, because these are normal human emotions,” Collymore wrote in the Daily Mirror.

“They way Son reacted made it look like he thought football — the referee, the authorities, fans at home and in the crowd, opponents – was going to come down on him like a ton of bricks, even though we could all see he didn’t deliberately go out to cause Gomes’ injury.

“For a while now, I have been bothered that players and managers seem to think they must show an extreme version of their emotions because of the comeback they will get if they do not.

“Nowadays, footballers seemingly have to go over the top to present themselves before the court of public opinion and that needs to stop.”