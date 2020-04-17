Talented Colombia international Nicolas Benedetti hopes to one day catch Manchester United’s eye and secure a move to the Premier League.

Benedetti, a 22-year-old midfileder capped once so far by his country, currently plys his trade in Mexico for America, whom he joined in a €5million deal in January 2019 from Deportivo Cali in his homeland.

Having scored 17 times in 117 appearances for his boyhood club, Benedetti has caught the eye since moving to Mexico and his performances have seen him mentioned as a possible target for a number of European outfits.

However, the player has admitted he has designs on a future move to Old Trafford, while he also has aspirations of also turning out for Barcelona.

“I have many clubs that I have always dreamed of, like Manchester United when I was little.

“Now I have dreamed of playing for Barcelona. That is work and sacrifice, but you have to dream big,” he said via Gol Caracol and as translated by Sport Witness.

Whether he achieves those dreams remains to be seen, but for Benedetti, the player recently saw his excellent progress curtailed by a knee ligament injury and his immediate target is to return to full fitness, before he can reach the next stage of his career.

The news may be welcomed by one of the club’s more recent recruits in Bruno Fernandes, who has told United they need to target more players like himself.

“We already have a big team, but whoever comes needs to come to win,” he said in a Q&A on United’s official website.

“Just to focus to win, I want people hungry for titles and everything.

“I feel this now in the group, everyone wants to win.

“I want to win everything. I’m hungry to win everything. I came to Manchester to win, to win titles, league, Champions League, everything,” Fernandes declared.

“We know the potential Manchester have, because we are a young team, young players, but we’ve got a lot of quality.

“It doesn’t matter if we’re young and the others have more experience than us, because we have also experienced players who can help the youngest.

“The mix we have now and in the future, I don’t know what will happen in the next season, of course Manchester is a big club and normally they buy someone because you are a big club and everyone wants to come here.”

