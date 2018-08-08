Bournemouth have broken their transfer record to sign Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma from Levante.

The 23-year-old is understood to have cost the Cherries £25million and the Premier League club announced he has signed a five-year contract.

He leaves Spanish side Levanta after three years in which he scored three times in 93 appearances.

Lerma impressed at this summer’s World Cup in Russia and counts nine caps for his country.

He said: “I’m so happy to be an AFC Bournemouth player. The transfer has been very long because it took a while for the clubs to reach an agreement, but the most important thing is that I am here now and everyone got what they wanted in the end.”

Cherries manager Eddie Howe said: “It’s no secret that Jefferson has been someone we have chased for a while this summer. It’s been a complicated deal but I am certain it will be worth all the hard work that people have put in to make this happen.

“Jefferson is an extremely talented player and a very good athlete who will bring a different type of play to our midfield. He has a lot of qualities that will be suited to the Premier League and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Chief executive Neill Blake called it “a huge statement for this club”.