Colombian star addresses talk of €42m summer switch to Man Utd

James Rodriguez has finally broken his silence on his future amid talk he could look to leave Bayern Munich and either return to Real Madrid or seek a move to Manchester United.

The Colombian star joined the Bundesliga giants on a two-year loan deal from Real last summer and after an initial slow start, has returned to his best form at the Allianz Arena.

But his future at the club remains shrouded in doubt with a number of reports suggesting he could still move to the Premier League with United long-term admirers, or even seek to return to the Bernabeu to try and rekindle his career in LaLiga.

However, Bayern appear to have first option on the former Monaco and Porto man and German publication Bild believes boss Jupp Heynckes has advised the club to activate the €42million clause in his loan to secure his services on a permanent basis.

And speaking for the first time, the Colombia international has confirmed his happiness in Bavaria, and appears more than willing to extend his stay.

“I am good, I hope to stay here, I feel really good. I am doing really well, the German league is a good league,” he is told Sport.

News that Bayern want to make the arrangement permanent comes after Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge admitted he had been impressed by the player.

“It was been a wonderful operation,” Rummenigge told Marca. “His adaptation has been good and he is helping the team a lot. We’re very happy with James.

“We have a purchase option and we’re going to trigger it.”

James cost Real Madrid £63m when he joined from Monaco in the summer of 2014 and has since scored eight times in 37 appearances for Bayern.

