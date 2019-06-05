Colossal blow for Spurs as €125m-rated star reveals desire to leave

Spurs have been dealt a huge blow as star playmaker Christian Eriksen has revealed his desire to leave the club this summer.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of next season and is currently stalling on a new deal, with Real Madrid reported to be among the clubs interested in signing him, while Juventus have also been linked.

It has been speculated that Eriksen’s decision whether to stay at the club or not may be influenced by how Spurs end their season, and the fact they made it as far as the Champions League final has seemingly persuaded him to try a fresh challenge.

Now, the 27-year-old has revealed his desire to leave to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet: “I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, nor will it be negative. But I have also said that I would like to try something new.

“I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes.”

It has been claimed that Spurs set to demand half of the €250m they asked for last summer, with Bayern Munich also mentioned as a possible destination.

