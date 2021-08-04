The decision on whether to re-join Chelsea will rest almost entirely with Romelu Lukaku after a report claimed Inter are ‘expected to accept’ a monstrous new bid.

The Blues’ hunt for an elite level striker has become their main focus this summer. Speculation rumbled on regarding Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. However, a deal this summer appears unlikely after the German outfit already lost Jadon Sancho from their forward line.

Instead, former Chelsea and Man Utd hitman, Romelu Lukaku, came into focus. Since leaving Old Trafford for Inter Milan in 2019, the Belgian ace has taken his game to new heights.

Lukaku has notched 30+ goals across all competitions in each of his last two seasons. His record on the international stage is even more impressive after operating at exactly a goal-per-game for two-and-a-half years.

As such, Chelsea explored the possibility of bringing him back to Stamford Bridge. They have already had at least one bid for the 28-year-old rejected, as reported by The Athletic.

Sky Sports News and their Italian counterparts then reported that the Blues offered left-back Marcos Alonso in another proposal.

That was also rebuffed, but trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano recently tweeted ‘Chelsea are preparing a new official bid.’

A fee of at least £100m has been touted as being required to greenlight a deal. And per Caught Offside, that is exactly what is about to unfold.

They claim sources within Inter have told them they will accept a €130m (£110.7m) bid for Lukaku.

Naturally, the bid must first be officially lodged before progress on the deal can be made. Nevertheless, the outlet are confident an agreement will be reached should Chelsea’s anticipated next bid match that figure.

However, even if it does, the deal may not be a formality. Lukaku is understood to be happy at the San Siro after firing them to Serie A glory last season.

As such, the article claims the decision on whether the transfer goes through will be ‘solely down to the player.’

But in a further piece of good news, Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol tweeted Lukaku ‘has told Inter Milan he would like them to accept a suitable Chelsea offer for him.’ That stance would suggest he would be open to a return to the Blues.

As all clubs should, Inter are putting plans in place in the eventuality Lukaku does depart. It’s stated they have earmarked Duvan Zapata, Joaquin Correa and Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic as potential replacements.

£68m Chelsea target is the “future”

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s proposed move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde has been given the seal of approval by former Blues star Frank Leboeuf.

The 53-year-old says even though Kounde might not be a regular initially, he is a “warrior” and the “future”.

“(Kounde) is a fantastic player,” Leboeuf told ESPN. “He has everything and he is a warrior and he never gives up. He has everything and is the future for sure.

“Maybe it’s an opportunity for Chelsea to get him maybe not this season, but next season.

“I don’t know what Kounde wants to do in his life, if he’s ready to be on the bench more than he thinks he will be. It’s up to him. It would be a good signing for Chelsea.”

