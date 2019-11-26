Comeback win sees Tottenham qualify for UCL knockout stages

Tottenham came from two goals down to secure their place in the Champions League last 16 after a 4-2 home win over Olympiacos.

Jose Mourinho’s men had looked to be heading to a shock home defeat after the Greek outfit took a two-goal lead, but a brace from Harry Kane, plus goals from Dele Alli and Serge Aurier gave them an impressive comeback win.

The home side were punished for lacklustre start when Danny Rose’s poor clearance fell to Youssef El-Arabi, who advanced on goal and curled home a fine effort from 25 yards.

It was 2-0 in the 19th minute when Daniel Podence flicked on a corner and Ruben Semedo had the easiest of finishes from a yard out.

An unhappy Jose Mourinho made a change midway through the half as Eric Dier was hauled off and Christian Eriksen came on, which appeared to give the home side a lift.

And Spurs were gifted a lifeline just before the break when Yassine Meriah missed his kick at the near post and Dele was there to sweep home Aurier’s cross from close range.

A more hungry-looking Tottenham side drew level five minutes into the second half when a quick throw-in found Lucas Moura, who crossed for Kane to sweep home from eight yards.

Eriksen drilled a free-kick wide as Spurs pushed for a winner, but the comeback was complete with 17 minutes to go when Dele’s cross to the far post was met by a stunning half-volley from Aurier into the far corner.

And it was four, and the win the bag, moments later when Eriksen’s superb free-kick was glanced home by the head of Kane from six yards out – with the England skipper becoming the fastest player to 20 Champions League goals in the process.