Comedy punchbag Moyes shows us his teeth; beginning of end for Hart?

David Moyes has become an all-too-easy-to-beat comedy punchbag in the Premier League – but the Scot has served the perfect time to remind us both he and West Ham aren’t done yet.

We write the headline at the top of the page with a slight grain of remorse and more than a heavy dose of slapstick. But there’s no mistaking West Ham have become something of a Premier League laughing stock this season. Their decision to sack Slaven Bilic was greeted with bewilderment by many, but that was nothing compared to the catcalls they got following the decision to appoint David Moyes.

Following his failures in his last three managerial posts, Moyes has become something of a comedy character in the game – a 2017 Steve McClaren if you will…

And the early indications were that West Ham had done themselves absolutely no favours with the appointment of the Scot after his first four matches in charge yielded three defeats and just one meager point. A relegation battle looked nailed on….

However, there had been green shoots of recovery in last weekend’s narrow 2-1 defeat at Manchester City, before the Hammers put in easily their best performance of the season as Chelsea were seen off 1-0.

The tone was set from the first minute with the Hammers playing with the intensity and desire you expect as absolute basics from a West Ham side.

And their reward came after just six minutes when Marko Arnautovic finally showed why West Ham parted with a club-record £20million to bring him to the London Stadium.

The Austrian has cut a frustrating figure since arriving in east London; his abject performances synonymous with the club’s struggles so far this season.

But when the Austrian is at his best, there’s not many defenders who can live with his pace, power and movement. Finding this kind of display will be key for Moyes if West Ham are to avoid the drop this season, but at least he has now served reminder that the talent is still there.

As for Moyes, this was exactly the kind of result and performance he’d have been looking for. In the first half, West Ham were excellent, taking the game to Chelsea and asking questions of their defence. In the second half, the boot was on the other foot, but when West Ham needed to show their teeth, they did exactly that…

Something for which to build on; something for which to deliver hope; something which to remind – perhaps even himself – that he can still mix it with the best in the Premier League.

Decision to stand by Adrian vindicated – but what now for Hart?

All the talk before kick-off surrounded Moyes’ decision to stand by Spanish custodian Adrian in the West Ham goal, and with it, leave England man Joe Hart benched.

The former Man City was ineligible to face his parent club last weekend and Moyes opted to stand by Adrian for the visit of Antonio Conte’s men.

Hart’s form has come under scrutiny after some seriously indifferent displays this season; the England keeper conceding 30 goals in 14 Premier League matches he’s played in so far.

And Adrian’s display against the Blues fully vindicated Moyes’ choice; the Spaniard making smart saves to deny N’Golo Kante and Davide Zappacosta as Chelsea looked to find a route back into the game.

It’s hypothetical to theorise whether Hart would have saved either of those shots, but the cold light of day means that if he isn’t starting for West Ham, he sure as hell can’t start for England. With a World Cup now just a matter of six months away, Gareth Southgate has a serious decision to make – and the sooner he realises that Hart can no longer be considered England’s No 1, the better for everyone.

By James Marshment